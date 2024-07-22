AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) & Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Critical Survey

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMEN Properties and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $3.68 million 6.81 $2.05 million N/A N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.99 million 2.28 -$34.79 million ($0.51) -7.45

AMEN Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AMEN Properties and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 55.79% 40.62% 33.57% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -6.85% 18.98% 1.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats AMEN Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

(Get Free Report)

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.