Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $40.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.31.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameresco

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,170,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $63.14.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.