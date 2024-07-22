American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $3,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $2,254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.5 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.