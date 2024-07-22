Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Friday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$24.72 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%.

Americas Silver stock opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.10. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

