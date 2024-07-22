AMERISAFE (AMSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $47.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

