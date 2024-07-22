Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $313,544. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPH stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

