Analysts Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the Internet television network will earn $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.59. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $18.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.76.

NFLX opened at $633.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $655.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The stock has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

