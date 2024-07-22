Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/18/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

7/17/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $108.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/9/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.40%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,454 shares of company stock worth $26,870,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 373,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,846,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

