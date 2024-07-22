Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Price Target at C$5.95

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.95.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

Insiders Place Their Bets

B2Gold Stock Performance

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,575 shares of company stock valued at $628,781. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BTO stock opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.69. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -440.00%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.