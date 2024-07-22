Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Price Target at C$5.95

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.95.
BTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold
Insiders Place Their Bets
B2Gold Stock Performance
BTO stock opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.69. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 earnings per share for the current year.
B2Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -440.00%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
