Analysts Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) PT at $15.77

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.77.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ BTSG opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpring Health Services
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.