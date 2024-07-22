Analysts Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) PT at $15.77

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTSG. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

