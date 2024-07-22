Analysts Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $59.36

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

