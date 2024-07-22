Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target at $52.92

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,171,000 after buying an additional 141,844 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

