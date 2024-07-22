Analysts Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price at $96.20

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. CL King initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,543,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,313,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

