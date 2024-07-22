Analyzing Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) & PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversified Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Energy $868.26 million 0.91 $758.02 million N/A N/A PrimeEnergy Resources $123.12 million 1.68 $28.10 million $14.64 7.95

Profitability

Diversified Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources.

This table compares Diversified Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A PrimeEnergy Resources 26.50% 24.03% 13.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diversified Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diversified Energy presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Diversified Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

