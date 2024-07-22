Analyzing LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get LQR House alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LQR House and PepsiCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00 PepsiCo 0 7 7 0 2.50

PepsiCo has a consensus price target of $185.53, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Given PepsiCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than LQR House.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.1% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of LQR House shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PepsiCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LQR House and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House -1,229.70% -211.26% -197.12% PepsiCo 10.34% 57.37% 10.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LQR House and PepsiCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $1.12 million 3.40 -$15.75 million N/A N/A PepsiCo $91.47 billion 2.54 $9.07 billion $6.89 24.58

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House.

Summary

PepsiCo beats LQR House on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

(Get Free Report)

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products, as well as distributes alcoholic beverages under Hard MTN Dew brand. The company offers its products primarily under the Lay's, Doritos, Fritos, Tostitos, BaiCaoWei, Cheetos, Cap'n Crunch, Life, Pearl Milling Company, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, Rice-A-Roni, Aquafina, Bubly, Emperador, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade Zero, Crush, Propel, Dr Pepper, Schweppes, Marias Gamesa, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, Tostitos, 7UP, Diet 7UP, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi Black, Pepsi Max, San Carlos, Toddy, Walkers, Chipsy, Kurkure, Sasko, Spekko, White Star, Smith's, Sting, SodaStream, Lubimyj Sad, Agusha, Chudo, Domik v Derevne, Lipton, and other brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.