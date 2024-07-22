Ankr (ANKR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.78 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $316.93 million and $19.78 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Ankr alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,223.38 or 1.00117409 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006901 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00073080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03169283 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $26,330,520.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.