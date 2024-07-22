Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $8.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

ACRE stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -120.48%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

