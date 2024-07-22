Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $28.00 Per Share (NYSE:ABG)

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $28.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $28.71. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2025 earnings at $28.36 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $245.86 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $259.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.67 and a 200 day moving average of $221.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

