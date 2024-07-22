ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $18.75 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASML in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $18.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.38. The consensus estimate for ASML’s current full-year earnings is $20.09 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $895.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,006.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $939.78. The company has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.