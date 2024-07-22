Atb Cap Markets Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$193.10.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at C$247.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$225.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. The firm has a market cap of C$63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$174.74 and a 1-year high of C$250.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total value of C$332,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total value of C$332,000.00. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total value of C$251,387.85. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,388 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

