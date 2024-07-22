ATN International (ATNI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $186.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATN International Stock Performance

ATNI opened at $22.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Prior acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,397,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

See Also

