AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down to $19.12

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $18.70. AT&T shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 4,938,027 shares changing hands.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.