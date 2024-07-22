Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE:ALV traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.72. 855,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

