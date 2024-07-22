AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,623,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.91% of AvalonBay Communities worth $4,197,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.76.

NYSE AVB traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $208.52. 43,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $211.20.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

