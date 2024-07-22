Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,580,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $2,138,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,292,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,804,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,933,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,005,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.79. 312,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

