AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in AXT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of AXT by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXTI opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

