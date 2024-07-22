Banco Santander (SAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

