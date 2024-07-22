Bank of America Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $17.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.96. 12,257,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,437,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,403,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,276,000 after purchasing an additional 225,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

