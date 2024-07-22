Bank of America Boosts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $77.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SE. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

NYSE:SE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,351.20 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,219,000. Kora Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $201,113,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

