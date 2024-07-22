Bel Fuse (BELFB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.47 million. On average, analysts expect Bel Fuse to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB stock opened at $66.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $839.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.71%.

BELFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities lowered Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

