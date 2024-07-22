Berenberg Bank Increases AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target to GBX 410

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.80) to GBX 410 ($5.32) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
AJB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AJ Bell to a hold rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.68) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
AJ Bell Trading Up 1.5 %
AJ Bell Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.
Insider Activity at AJ Bell
In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.10), for a total value of £467,670 ($606,497.21). In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.02), for a total value of £25,155 ($32,622.23). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £467,670 ($606,497.21). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $44,865. Insiders own 30.58% of the company’s stock.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
