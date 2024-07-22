Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $46.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10,489.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $22.33 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $955.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.