BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $242,825.22 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $242,825.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,786,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,489,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $842,714.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 305,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0885 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,622 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

