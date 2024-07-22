Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Blue Foundry Bancorp to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Foundry Bancorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $252.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.54. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

