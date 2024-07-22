Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) & Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Critical Contrast

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bon Natural Life and Jushi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Jushi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Jushi -26.80% -5,529.11% -11.88%

Risk & Volatility

Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Jushi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $29.52 million 0.08 $4.60 million N/A N/A Jushi $269.45 million 0.40 -$65.10 million ($0.36) -1.53

Bon Natural Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Jushi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; and natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products used as food additives and nutritional supplements. Its products are used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

