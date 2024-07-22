Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.7 %
Boston Scientific stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.
BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
