Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.85 on Monday. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $126,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BOX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

