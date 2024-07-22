Brian W. Nichols Sells 2,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,504. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after buying an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,653,000 after purchasing an additional 214,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,546,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $229,863,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,739,000 after buying an additional 118,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.