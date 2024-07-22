Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

BWB opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWB

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.