Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $10.25

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

CRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

