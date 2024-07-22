Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target at $23.67

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 554.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,685 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,558,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

