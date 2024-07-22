Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $64.57

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after acquiring an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $61,638,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

