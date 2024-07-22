Brokerages Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Target Price at $62.67

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 42.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $33,177,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DINO opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

