Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT at $82.09

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.09.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $56.23 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 770.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 42,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.