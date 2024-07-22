Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target at $20.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $569.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

