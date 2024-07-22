Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price at $31.60

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.
ONEW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.58. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $488.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
