Brokerages Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $33.47

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,536. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

