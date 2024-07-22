Brokerages Set WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Target Price at $17.50

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

KLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 3.7 %

WK Kellogg stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. WK Kellogg has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

