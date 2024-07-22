Brokerages Set WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Target Price at $17.50

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

KLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. WK Kellogg has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

