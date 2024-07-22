Brokers Offer Predictions for Illumina, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.