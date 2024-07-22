Brokers Offer Predictions for IMAX Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $933.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $871,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

